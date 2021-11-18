Goldcoin (GLC) Trading Up 3.4% Over Last Week

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. One Goldcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.18 million and $2,854.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Goldcoin has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.57 or 0.00369807 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000406 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

Goldcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,722,156 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Goldcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

