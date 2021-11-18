Golden Green Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Golden Green Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 906 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for 1.0% of Golden Green Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 271,700 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 594,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $869,817,000 after buying an additional 165,942 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 414,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $606,046,000 after buying an additional 156,824 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,219,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,781,399,000 after buying an additional 145,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 692,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,010,391,000 after buying an additional 140,913 shares in the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,621.78.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,637.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $204.34 billion, a PE ratio of 61.04, a P/E/G ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $905.15 and a twelve month high of $1,714.51. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,457.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,418.16.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Shopify’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.