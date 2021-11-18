Golden Green Inc. Sells 973 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Golden Green Inc. decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,435 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.0% of Golden Green Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 179,632 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,352,000 after buying an additional 33,621 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,076 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,829,372,000 after buying an additional 6,168,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $339.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $309.22 and its 200-day moving average is $285.50. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $208.16 and a one year high of $342.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.06%.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Microsoft from $281.70 to $299.90 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.27.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,330 shares of company stock worth $86,334,035 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

