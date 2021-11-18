Golden Green Inc. Trims Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Golden Green Inc. cut its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Trade Desk comprises 1.3% of Golden Green Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Trade Desk by 1,334.8% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 2,233.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Trade Desk by 900.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 804.8% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 291.8% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk stock opened at $107.50 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $114.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.67 billion, a PE ratio of 188.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,777 shares of company stock valued at $16,541,741 in the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Vertical Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.87.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

