Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) Shares Bought by American National Bank

American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF makes up about 6.1% of American National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. American National Bank owned 6.54% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $27,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 63.9% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 330,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,639,000 after acquiring an additional 128,992 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 414,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,973,000 after buying an additional 94,196 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 614.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after buying an additional 92,521 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 198.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 88,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 150.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 75,492 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSSC traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.44. The company had a trading volume of 42,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,975. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.49. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $48.87 and a one year high of $71.04.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.