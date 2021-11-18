Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 196,573 Shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 683,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,573 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.61% of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition worth $6,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 916,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 66,400 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its holdings in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 39,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 18,197 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 624,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after buying an additional 185,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 1,427.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 175,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 164,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISLE opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.94.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

