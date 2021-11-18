Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 33,550 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,550 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Elbit Systems worth $6,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,788,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,572,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Elbit Systems by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,099,000 after buying an additional 27,531 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Elbit Systems by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 367,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,703,000 after buying an additional 23,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Elbit Systems by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 112,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after buying an additional 18,827 shares during the last quarter. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Elbit Systems stock opened at $153.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.11. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.89 and a fifty-two week high of $162.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

