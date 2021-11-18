Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stake in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 616,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,528 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.65% of Quotient Technology worth $6,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 737,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after acquiring an additional 72,512 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Quotient Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 968,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,465,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC grew its stake in Quotient Technology by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 2,545,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,511,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QUOT. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Quotient Technology from $8.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Quotient Technology from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.40.

QUOT opened at $7.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.45. The firm has a market cap of $712.89 million, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 0.97. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $17.93.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.22% and a negative net margin of 12.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

