Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $6.69 Million Stock Holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 574,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,913 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.37% of GoPro worth $6,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in GoPro by 2,023.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in GoPro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in GoPro by 358.8% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in GoPro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in GoPro by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GPRO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.80 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $11.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.22. GoPro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $13.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. GoPro had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $316.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 64,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $644,591.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,050.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 679,227 shares of company stock worth $6,552,974. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

