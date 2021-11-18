Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 5,088 Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,088 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.36% of Triumph Bancorp worth $6,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $4,987,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 274,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,365,000 after purchasing an additional 11,407 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $327,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 19.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.07 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.01.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 34,611 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.18, for a total transaction of $3,259,663.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 16,434 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total transaction of $1,860,000.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 108,268 shares of company stock valued at $10,498,065. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $131.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.23. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.58 and a fifty-two week high of $133.42.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 16.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Triumph Bancorp Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

