Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 591,698 Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) by 49.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591,698 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.47% of Paya worth $6,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Paya by 19.7% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter.

Get Paya alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Paya from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYA opened at $7.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 102.63 and a beta of -0.17. Paya Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Research analysts expect that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.