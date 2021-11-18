Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,614,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511,812 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.43% of Selecta Biosciences worth $6,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,690,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,967,000 after purchasing an additional 448,902 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,034,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,045,000 after purchasing an additional 90,642 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 361.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,854,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,681 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 290,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 223,505 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

SELB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

In related news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 15,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $67,224.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SELB opened at $3.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.16. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $401.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Selecta Biosciences Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.