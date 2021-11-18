Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) PT Lowered to C$6.00

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GDDFF. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank downgraded Goodfood Market from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Goodfood Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goodfood Market presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.64.

Shares of Goodfood Market stock traded down $1.38 on Thursday, reaching $4.17. 8,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,111. Goodfood Market has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.93.

Goodfood Market Corp. engages in the provision of dinner subscription services. The firm delivers fresh ingredients to its subscribers. It offers classic basket, vegetarian basket, and family basket. The company was founded by Jonathan Ferrari, Neil Cuggy and Raffi Krikorian in 2014 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

