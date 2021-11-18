Gordon Haskett Increases Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target to $50.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Gordon Haskett from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on M. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Macy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Macy’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.91.

Shares of M traded up $6.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,563,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,183,355. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $37.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $26,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 1.3% in the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 36,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Macy’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Macy’s by 0.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 3.5% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 8.0% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

