Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,327,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537,965 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.38% of Gossamer Bio worth $27,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOSS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Gossamer Bio by 193.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Gossamer Bio by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. 68.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Laura Carter sold 2,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $29,118.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GOSS opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $890.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 13.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GOSS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

