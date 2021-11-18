Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.93

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.93 and traded as high as C$1.08. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at C$1.02, with a volume of 847,458 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GTE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.10 to C$1.25 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$374.49 million and a P/E ratio of -4.43.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

