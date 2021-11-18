Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.89 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to announce $1.89 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $2.00 billion. Graphic Packaging reported sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full-year sales of $7.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.89 billion to $7.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.65 billion to $8.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GPK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.36.

NYSE GPK opened at $21.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $21.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.01.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 652.0% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 20.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1,142.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

