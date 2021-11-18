Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CLSA assumed coverage on Great Wall Motor in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of GWLLF stock opened at $4.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71. Great Wall Motor has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $5.02.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

