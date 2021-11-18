Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $376.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) will announce $376.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $373.49 million and the highest is $379.75 million. Green Brick Partners reported sales of $254.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 21.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

GRBK has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Brick Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock opened at $26.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Green Brick Partners has a 12 month low of $18.27 and a 12 month high of $28.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRBK. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the first quarter valued at about $1,803,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 38.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 1,573.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 338,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,666,000 after acquiring an additional 317,808 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 84.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 40.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 38,429 shares in the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

