Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $376.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) will announce $376.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $373.49 million and the highest is $379.75 million. Green Brick Partners reported sales of $254.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Green Brick Partners.
Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 21.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.
Shares of Green Brick Partners stock opened at $26.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Green Brick Partners has a 12 month low of $18.27 and a 12 month high of $28.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.57.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRBK. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the first quarter valued at about $1,803,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 38.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 1,573.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 338,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,666,000 after acquiring an additional 317,808 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 84.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 40.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 38,429 shares in the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Green Brick Partners
Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.
