Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.190-$2.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.37 billion-$1.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.00.

GDOT opened at $42.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.10. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $61.85. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.88.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Green Dot had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $179,337.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $279,470.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,594 shares of company stock valued at $506,143. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Green Dot stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

