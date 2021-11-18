Greenhaven Associates Inc. Reduces Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Greenhaven Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102,240 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up 0.1% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 73,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 129,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 21,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total value of $161,292.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 49,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total transaction of $4,024,727.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,324,039 shares of company stock valued at $105,420,902. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.72.

SCHW stock opened at $81.57 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $46.25 and a 12 month high of $84.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.84. The stock has a market cap of $147.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

