Greenhaven Associates Inc. Sells 628,263 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Greenhaven Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,015,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 628,263 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 25.4% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Greenhaven Associates Inc. owned about 0.60% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $761,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GS stock opened at $391.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.11 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.29.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

