Grin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.92 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000659 BTC on exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $33.45 million and $3.92 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Grin has traded down 10.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,824.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,060.47 or 0.07145587 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $205.60 or 0.00361810 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $558.91 or 0.00983575 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.79 or 0.00085862 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $228.55 or 0.00402206 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00007593 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.46 or 0.00263024 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 89,347,620 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

