Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Grindrod Shipping stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.80. 1,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average is $12.36. Grindrod Shipping has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $19.49.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GRIN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Grindrod Shipping in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grindrod Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grindrod Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Grindrod Shipping by 254,963.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 56,092 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Grindrod Shipping by 25,408.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

