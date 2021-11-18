Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Short Interest Down 39.4% in October

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 39.4% from the October 14th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBLBY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,574. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.52.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GBLBY. Citigroup lowered Groupe Bruxelles Lambert from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA is a holding company, which invests, reinvests, owns, manages, and trades shares in companies.It operates through the following segments: Holding, Imerys, Webhelp, and Sienna Capital. The Holding segment manages investments, non-consolidated operating companies, and associates.

