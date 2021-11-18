GrowMax Resources (OTCMKTS:APEOF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.04

GrowMax Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:APEOF)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.04. GrowMax Resources shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 375 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04.

GrowMax Resources (OTCMKTS:APEOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

GrowMax Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, evaluation and development of phosphate and potassium-rich brine resources. The firm focuses in the operation of Bayovar property, located in Sechura Desert in northwestern Peru. It also involves in the distribution of fertilizers. The company was founded on August 22, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

