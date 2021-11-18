Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.54

Shares of Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.54 and traded as low as $4.18. Grupo México shares last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 18,999 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.54.

About Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF)

Grupo México SAB. de C.V. engages in the provision of copper business. The firm’s activities include mining, exploration, exploitation and freight railroad service and infrastructure development. It operates through the following divisions: Mining, Transportation, Infrastructure and Corporate. The Mining division includes copper extraction, copper smelting and refining operations, copper production, with byproducts of molybdenum, silver and other materials, mainly in Peru and the USA.

