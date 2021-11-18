Gulden Market Capitalization Tops $10.61 Million (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. In the last seven days, Gulden has traded 27.8% higher against the US dollar. Gulden has a market cap of $10.61 million and approximately $305,782.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $207.07 or 0.00367712 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005576 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000402 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 555,643,318 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

