Hacken Token (HAI) Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Hacken Token has a market capitalization of $78.39 million and approximately $6.54 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hacken Token has traded down 40.2% against the dollar. One Hacken Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000301 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00068034 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00069694 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00090591 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,226.36 or 1.00455008 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,957.70 or 0.06947340 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hacken Token Coin Profile

Hacken Token was first traded on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 456,689,791 coins. Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Hacken Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hacken Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hacken Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

