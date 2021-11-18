Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Shares Gap Down to $26.30

Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.30, but opened at $25.50. Hailiang Education Group shares last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $657.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.61.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hailiang Education Group stock. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000. Triumph Capital Management owned approximately 0.11% of Hailiang Education Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hailiang Education Group, Inc engages in the provision of private K-12 educational services. It offers basic educational and international programs for kindergarten, primary, middle, and high school levels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

