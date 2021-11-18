Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.48

Shares of Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.48 and traded as low as $10.83. Hang Lung Properties shares last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 44,984 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLPPY shares. CLSA upgraded shares of Hang Lung Properties from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hang Lung Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.22.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.4896 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th.

About Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY)

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties.

