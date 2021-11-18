Hanlin Gao Sells 311 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) insider Hanlin Gao sold 311 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $29,700.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Fulgent Genetics stock traded down $4.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,266. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.31 and its 200 day moving average is $84.72. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $189.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 18.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,057,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,976,000 after purchasing an additional 471,185 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 110.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,934,000 after acquiring an additional 292,953 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 21.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,013,000 after acquiring an additional 228,044 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,148,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,645,000 after purchasing an additional 163,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FLGT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.25.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

