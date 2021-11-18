Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,655 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 108.9% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 201,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,537,000 after purchasing an additional 105,188 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 745,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,689,000 after purchasing an additional 36,102 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 99,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.0% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 65,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 27,247 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.84. The stock had a trading volume of 8,785,285 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.05. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

