Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 23,546 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,546 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,780,000. South State Corp raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 166,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 30,432 shares during the period. Independent Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 68,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457 shares in the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,893,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 142,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 13,585 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $34.24. 462,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,696,748. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.80 and a 200-day moving average of $33.97. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.