Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,909 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.1% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 64,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on BMY shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.89.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $59.30. The stock had a trading volume of 116,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,106,812. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.06. The company has a market cap of $131.63 billion, a PE ratio of -24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $56.11 and a one year high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -81.67%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

