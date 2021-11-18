Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM stock traded down $2.60 on Thursday, hitting $233.26. The stock had a trading volume of 785,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,173,976. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.82. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $175.07 and a one year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.