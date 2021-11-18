Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.90 Million Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,140 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.34% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 169,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 159,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1,176.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after buying an additional 109,362 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after buying an additional 11,964 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after buying an additional 7,807 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $68.46. The company had a trading volume of 419 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,434. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $55.17 and a twelve month high of $69.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.85 and a 200-day moving average of $67.40.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

