Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $7.66 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,272 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.0% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,666,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $24,021,793,000 after acquiring an additional 940,877 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after buying an additional 2,623,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after buying an additional 1,355,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after buying an additional 595,313 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,929,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,893,596,000 after buying an additional 813,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded down $2.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $154.46. The company had a trading volume of 320,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,158,606. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $280.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.34, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $140.86 and a 12 month high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.41.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

