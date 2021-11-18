Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 22,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 12,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 26,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.40.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $340.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,373. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $396.99. The company has a market capitalization of $94.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $347.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $365.83.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 47.99%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

