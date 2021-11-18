Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 32,293 Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) by 327.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,293 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in FIGS were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in FIGS during the second quarter worth $87,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter worth $173,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter worth $175,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter worth $247,000. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FIGS alerts:

In other FIGS news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 1,468,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $59,100,041.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 157,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $7,450,713.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,714,971 shares of company stock valued at $69,604,622.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of FIGS from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of FIGS from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE FIGS traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,520. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.79. FIGS, Inc. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $50.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.