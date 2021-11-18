Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 69.2% from the October 14th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Harbour Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $0.01.

Harbour Energy stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.21. 3,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.07. Harbour Energy has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

