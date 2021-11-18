Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Short Interest Update

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a growth of 94.7% from the October 14th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 530,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 11.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $40.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.66 and a beta of -0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.64. Harmony Biosciences has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $52.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 71.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 2,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $75,586.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $56,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 99,176 shares of company stock valued at $3,991,730 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 337.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,304,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,289 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,701,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,161,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,801,000 after purchasing an additional 350,935 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,500,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 496.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 276,981 shares during the last quarter. 48.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on HRMY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

