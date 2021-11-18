Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Short Interest Update

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a growth of 94.7% from the October 14th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 530,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 11.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $40.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.66 and a beta of -0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.64. Harmony Biosciences has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $52.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 71.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 337.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,304,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,289 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,701,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,161,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,801,000 after purchasing an additional 350,935 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,500,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 496.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 276,981 shares during the last quarter. 48.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have commented on HRMY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.
Harmony Biosciences Company Profile
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.
