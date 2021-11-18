Hathor Price Tops $1.83 (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 18th. During the last week, Hathor has traded up 26.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Hathor coin can now be bought for approximately $1.83 or 0.00003255 BTC on major exchanges. Hathor has a market cap of $331.51 million and $25.19 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00070266 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00072505 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00093305 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,026.75 or 0.07150620 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,289.99 or 0.99958633 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official website is hathor.network . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

