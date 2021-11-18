Hauppauge Digital (OTCMKTS:HAUP) and Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Head to Head Survey

Hauppauge Digital (OTCMKTS:HAUP) and Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Hauppauge Digital and Mandiant, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hauppauge Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Mandiant 1 2 1 0 2.00

Mandiant has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.53%. Given Mandiant’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mandiant is more favorable than Hauppauge Digital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.1% of Mandiant shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Hauppauge Digital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Mandiant shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hauppauge Digital and Mandiant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hauppauge Digital N/A N/A N/A Mandiant -30.46% -9.97% -2.10%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hauppauge Digital and Mandiant’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hauppauge Digital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mandiant $940.58 million 4.51 -$207.30 million ($1.01) -17.50

Hauppauge Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mandiant.

Risk & Volatility

Hauppauge Digital has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mandiant has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mandiant beats Hauppauge Digital on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hauppauge Digital Company Profile

Hauppauge Digital, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of variety of consumer electronic hardware and software products, which includes television and other video delivery technologies to personal computers and mobile devices. Its products are categorized into TV receivers and Tuners, High Definition Video Recorder, and Peripheral Software Applications and Video Streaming Support Devices. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Aupperle and Kenneth H. Plotkin on August 2, 1994 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

Mandiant Company Profile

Mandiant, Inc. operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other. Its solutions include Enterprise Security; Managed Security; Threat Intelligence; and Industry Solutions. The company was founded by Ashar Aziz in February 18, 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

