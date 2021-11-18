HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,315 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $306.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $289.27. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $223.94 and a 52 week high of $306.98.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

