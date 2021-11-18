HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires 5,911 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $51.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.14. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.24 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

