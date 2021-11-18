HBW Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

HBW Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 419.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 84.7% in the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $43.58 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $46.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.42 and a 200-day moving average of $44.13.

