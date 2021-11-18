HBW Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 38.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,023 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,231.9% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,553,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,954,000 after buying an additional 8,418,139 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,155,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,774,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262,434 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,275.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,211,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,601 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,879,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,181,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728,396 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $56.99 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $56.48 and a fifty-two week high of $58.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.00 and a 200-day moving average of $57.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

