HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $2.38 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 870.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,016 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,745,000 after purchasing an additional 21,069 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 641.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 12,248 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $263.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.13. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $193.58 and a 1 year high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.