HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 821 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $41,920,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 165 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,271,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 2,448 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 99 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,575.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,394.51 and its 200 day moving average is $3,393.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,137.12.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total transaction of $495,496.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,218,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,227 shares of company stock worth $292,249,954. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

